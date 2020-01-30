Devo Hunter

Albany, Ga.
Devo Sherell Hunter
Ms. Devo Sherell Hunter, 55 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Blvd. where Dr. Daniel Simmons serves as pastor. Reverend Kelvin Hawkins will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00PM until 8:30PM with a wake being held from 6:00PM untill 8:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 3705 Oliver Drive in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
