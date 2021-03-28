Mr. Dewey D. Senn, 88, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Willson Hospice House.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Eddie Adams and Rev. Robert Gilley will officiate.
Born September 2, 1932, in Dale County, AL, Mr. Senn was the son of the late Otis and Minnie Lee Anderson Senn. He worked as a painter for several years and retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany with over 32 years of service. He loved traveling with his family and fishing. Special trips to Disney World and times around the home place were most dear to his heart. He was of the Pentecostal faith and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Senn was preceded in death by his sons, Dewey Dwan Senn and Johnny Senn; great-grandsons, Dewey Dwan Senn, Jr. and Dewey Charles Senn; and several siblings.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Marian Hanners Senn; children, Cynthia Elaine Hartzog and Toby of Chipley, FL, Elizabeth Jane Bradshaw and Roy of Albany, Cathy Sue Brannon and Buck of Leesburg and Donny Senn and Celia of Leesburg; 3 grandchildren that he raised as his own, April Senn Hancock of Moultrie, Jeremy Senn and Matt Senn both of Leesburg; brother, Clarence Senn and Laura Jean of Baconton; 18 grandchildren including the 3 he raised and 31 great-grandchildren.
