Mr. Dewey Rosston Key, Jr.,74 of Doerun, died on Sunday October 6 ,2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The visitation will be held at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Key was born on August 13, 1945 in Worth County, to the late Dewey Rosston, Sr., and Louise Bozeman Key. He had lived in Worth County since 1997 after moving there from Moultrie. Mr. Key was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the Owner and Operator of Key Construction in Doerun, Ga., and was also a Georgia Licensed General Contractor. He enjoyed fishing on the flats but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Lance Key (Nicole) of North Carolina, Chad Key of Albany, Jason Key of Funston, Ga., and Joseph Key (Madeline) of Acworth, Ga; grandchildren, Tyler Key, Carson Key, Sean Key, Ashlyn, Gracelyn and Houston Key; significant other, Patty Belt of Albany; brothers, Donnie Key (Teresa) of Forsyth and Ronnie Key of Bridgeboro; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held on a later date.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA
229-776-2055
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.