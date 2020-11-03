Mr. Dewey Ralph Vines, 82 of Albany, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home. Mr. Michael Bateman and Mr. Thomas Vines will officiate.
Mr. Vines was born on June 12, 1938 in Mitchell County, GA., to the late Ralph Thomas and Opal Scott Vines. He had lived in Worth County for the past 30 and was a veteran having served in the United States Army. Mr. Vines retired from Merck Chemical Company after 43 years where he worked as a pipe fitter. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and piddling around in his shop, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Henley Vines of Albany; children, David Vines (Steffey) of Donalsonville, Ga., Dee Dee Vines of Lake City FL., Derek Vines of Lake City, FL., and Missy Raburn of Panama City, FL.; grandchildren, Samantha Garcia (Mike), Shannon Platt, Chip Sanders, Casey Shiver, Thomas Vines (Alexa), Cameron Willis and Christopher Willis; great grandchildren, Connar and Cason Garcia, Dylan and Miller Platt, Cooper and Molly Shiver, Millie and JT Vines. Siblings, Barbara Fallin (Billy) of Moultrie, Genelda Godfrey (Frank) of Gainesville, Ga., and Bruce Vines (Mary) of Moultrie.
In addition to his parents Mr. Vines was he was proceeded in death by a daughter, Monica Olliff.
