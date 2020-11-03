Mr. Dewey Ralph Vines, 82 of Albany, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home. Mr. Michael Bateman and Mr. Thomas Vines will officiate.

Mr. Vines was born on June 12, 1938 in Mitchell County, GA., to the late Ralph Thomas and Opal Scott Vines. He had lived in Worth County for the past 30 and was a veteran having served in the United States Army. Mr. Vines retired from Merck Chemical Company after 43 years where he worked as a pipe fitter. He enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and piddling around in his shop, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Henley Vines of Albany; children, David Vines (Steffey) of Donalsonville, Ga., Dee Dee Vines of Lake City FL., Derek Vines of Lake City, FL., and Missy Raburn of Panama City, FL.; grandchildren, Samantha Garcia (Mike), Shannon Platt, Chip Sanders, Casey Shiver, Thomas Vines (Alexa), Cameron Willis and Christopher Willis; great grandchildren, Connar and Cason Garcia, Dylan and Miller Platt, Cooper and Molly Shiver, Millie and JT Vines. Siblings, Barbara Fallin (Billy) of Moultrie, Genelda Godfrey (Frank) of Gainesville, Ga., and Bruce Vines (Mary) of Moultrie.

In addition to his parents Mr. Vines was he was proceeded in death by a daughter, Monica Olliff.

To send flowers to the family of Dewey Vines, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 6
Memorial Service
Friday, November 6, 2020
2:00PM
Banks Funeral Home
PO Box 550 210 N. Main Street
Sylvester, GA 31791
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.