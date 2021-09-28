Diane B. McLendon

After a lengthy illness, we sadly announce the passing of Diane Brock McLendon. Diane was one month away from her 63rd birthday as she answered the Lord's call to come home. She leaves behind her husband, Denver, of Leesburg, Georgia; her mother, Ethlyn Brock, of Bainbridge, Georgia; two daughters: Leigh Bricker and Laura McLendon, both from Lone Pine, California; two sisters: Melinda Shamburger of Climax, Georgia and Ruth Brock of Bainbridge. Diane was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia. She possessed a quick smile and served her church and community with eagerness and pride. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A service for Diane McLendon will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Cadwell Chapel of Cox Funeral Home in Bainbridge. The service will conclude at the chapel. Diane will be interred in Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday in Cadwell Chapel of Cox Funeral Home.
Memorial donations to honor Diane may be made to Brock Cemetery Fund, C/O Steve Brock, 292 Burnum Road, Climax, Georgia 39834.
Due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance
with the State of Georgia guidelines.
On-line condolences may be sent at www.Coxfuneral.net. Cox Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
