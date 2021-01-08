Diane Mitchell Gilletly, 70, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at her residence. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Andrea Kornegay will officiate. Social distancing and masks are required.
Mrs. Gilletly was born in Vienna, GA and had resided in Albany, GA for the past forty years. She was a retired nurse having been employed with the Dougherty Co. Health Department and enjoyed gardening, camping, trips to the beach, and an avid lover of college football, "GO AUBURN" and was member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Mitchell and Juanita Hood Mitchell, a son-in-law, Johnny Brown and brother-in-law, Ronnie Morgan.
Survivors include daughters, Gina Brown, Leesburg, GA, Robin Dunn (Sam), Albany, GA, siblings, Mike Mitchell (Laura), Panama City Beach, FL, Linda Folds (Wayne), Swainsboro, GA, Peggy Brannon (Mike), Cordele, GA, Wanda Morgan, Arabi, GA, sisters-in-laws, Cynthia Copelan, Dallas, TX and Peggy Tallarico, Cleveland, OH, grandchildren, Jared Brown, Ty Brown, Brianna Rosenfeld, Deanna Brown, Bella Brown and a great-grandchild, Jimothy Brown.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Diane Mitchell Gilletly to The Albany Humane Society, 1705 West Oakridge Drive, 31707.
The family will receive friends following the services at Mathews Funeral Home.
