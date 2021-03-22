Zelda Diane Pennington Davis, 70, of Lee County, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Born in Maryville, TN, Mrs. Davis was a longtime resident of Albany. She was the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Thrush Aircraft. She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny (J. D.) Davis, Jr., and parents Bill and Elizabeth Pennington.
Survivors include her sister Kay Griffin, Albany, brother Randy Pennington (Malinda), Cumming, GA, nephew William Griffin, nieces Samantha Towson (Windham), Maranda Curl (Brent), Marissa Stafford (Ben), great nephews Elijah Curl, Benjamin Curl, Caleb Stafford and Hawk Towson, great nieces Abigail Curl, Charlotte Curl, Lucia Curl, and Lydia Stafford.
