Diane Saunders

Diane Diez Saunders, 72 of Albany, GA., peacefully died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence. The family will have a private memorial service at a later time.
A native of Tampa, FL., Mrs. Saunders resided in Albany for forty seven years. She married Mackey Saunders in 1972 and worked as a business administrator for SRJ Architects. She was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband Mackey Saunders, her son Bert Saunders (Tisha), her daughter Leslie Schramm (Darian) and her grandchildren, Haley Saunders, Brooks Saunders and River Schramm.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
