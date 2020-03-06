Diane Wilson-Poey, 67 of Worth County, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Saturday 4 to 6 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Born in England, Mrs. Wilson-Poey had lived in Albany for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of Dougherty High School and bartended at Eastside Country Club, Dixie Cafe and the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her husband Frank Poey, Worth County, sons Brian Benson (Sonya), Worth County, Bruce Benson (Dianna) Washington, grandchildren, Lyndsey Benson, Jacob Benson, Jessica Benson, Kayla Benson, Kristina Benson, Katie Benson, great grandchildren, Iris Rangle, Gabby Benson, brothers James Wilson, Spokane, WA, Alvin (Chip) Wilson, (Carolyn), Leesburg, sisters Shirley Wilson, Albany, Julie Ramsey (Jon), Albany, Betty McGee (Barry), Leesburg and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Integrity Hospice, 2925 Ledo Road, Suite 25
Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.