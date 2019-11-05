Albany, GA
Dianne Lawson
Funeral services for Ms. Dianne Lawson "Smiley" 61 of Albany will be held TODAY, Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at New Jerusalem Pentecostal Church of God In Christ, 2115 South Madison Street, Albany with Bishop Jerry Cochran, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, GA.
Poteat Funeral Home LLC.
Albany 229/436-3615

