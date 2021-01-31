Dianne Palmer Pollock of the Delwood Community passed away at Phoebe Putney Hospital on January 30, 2021 at the age of 74. Dianne was born in Pelham on March 24, 1946 to Hubert and Virginia Palmer. She is survived by her siblings, Neadom Palmer (Linda) of Pelham, Janice Williams (Grant) of Albany, Terry Palmer of Bainbridge and Vickie Ivins (Randy) of Camilla. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Don Taylor and Junior Taylor. She was married to Treaver Lee Pollock, Sr of Delwood for 56 years. They were blessed with two children, Treaver Lee Pollock, Jr. (Jill) and Ginger Pollock Mock (Ronnie) both of Delwood. In addition, she had four grandchildren, Vada Mock, Gage Mock, Cole Pollock and Blair Pollock all of Delwood. She was noted as a doting wife and mother. She loved her family and was known by her grandchildren as the best "NeNe" on Earth. She was truly a servant leader at Delwood Baptist Church where she was a member. She served as a Sunday School and VBS Teacher for over 30 years. She was always the one to orchestrate all baby and bridal showers as well as all wedding and anniversary receptions for the Delwood Church Family. To this day she was known as the number one cheerleader for the Ravenwood Raiders and was a part of coordinating all activities and events for the school. A private family graveside service will be held at Delwood Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Delwood Baptist Church, 480 Delwood Church Road, Camilla, Georgia 31730. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
