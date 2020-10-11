Dicie Kay Burch

MOULTRIE, GA.- Dicie Kay Marchant Burch, 71, of Sale City, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Golden Apple Carriage House in Moultrie, GA.
Graveside rites will be held 10:00AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Baker County with the Rev. Brian Marchant officiating. The family will greet friends after the service in Mt. Carmel Social Hall. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Casketbearers will be Tracey McCook, Travis Spence, Ray Moody, Drew Marchant, Andy Driver and Robert Bramblett.
Born April 28, 1949 in Sale City, GA, she was the daughter of the late Allen Marchant and Cora Bell Gregory Marchant. Mrs. Burch was a homemaker and a member of Sale City Methodist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed cooking and was always helping other people. Mrs. Burch was the former recreational director for the Summer Program, served on the City Council for Sale City, GA. and was one of the 1st female certified fire-fighters in the state.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Taylor; brother, Leon Marchant.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Burch of Camilla; children, John Taylor and wife Tracy of Cotton, GA, Gregory Taylor of Sale City, GA, Dave Bell and wife Taylor of Cottonwood, AZ, Mathew Palmer of New York City, NY, Leah Moon and husband Paul of Atlanta, GA, nine grandchildren, sister, Betty Bramblett of Leesburg, GA.
The family will gather at the home of Rhonda Marchant and welcomes visitors. The address is 261 Coleman Road, Bay, Ga.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
