Sis. Dollie Wilson Latimore, 77, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, with her children by her side. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. on the grounds of ATOC A.M.E. Church in Dawson, GA. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Donnie Ray Hall will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Sis. Latimore leaves to mourn and cherish her memories: her loving son, Willie D. Latimore III of Atlanta, GA; her caring daughters, Regina (Johnny) Hall and Alissa (Douglas) Latimore, both of Dawson, GA, and Andrea (Cartez) Latimore of Albany, GA; six grandchildren, Jadarius and Cambreunna Hall, Jadadrea Walton, and Chavion, Chavius, and Chavorion Jones; two brothers, Fred (Ruth) Wilson and George (Norma) Wilson, both of Dawson, GA; two sisters, Hattie Pearl Lockett and Marie Wilson, both of Albany, GA; a sister-in-law, Willie Lou Williams of Dawson, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and a special friend and bonus mother, Sister Mattie Randall.
