Dolly Fralish

Albany, GA
Dolly Garrett Fralish
Dolly Garrett Fralish, 75, of Albany, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Prairie Grove, AR on September 1, 1944 to the late George and Ruth Garrett. The family moved to Monett, Missouri where she was raised. She was the widow of Jesse Fralish they were married for 52 years. Mrs. Fralish was a retired hairstylist and the Manager of Royal Storage. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church, Elks Lodge, a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Fralish (Suzanne), Lee County, daughter, Lisa Caldwell (Russell), Richland, grandchildren, Joshua Fralish (Kari), Lee County, Andrew Fralish (Lindsey), Fountain, CO, Matthew Fralish, Gainesville, Amanda Burson, Albany, Garrett Caldwell, Lee County, great granddaughters Carsyn Westmoreland, Albany, Ryleigh Fralish, Lee County, sister, Alma Jones, Missouri, brother, John Garrett (Pam), Pierce City, MO and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Those desiring can make donations in Dolly's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd Ave, Tifton, GA 31794.
