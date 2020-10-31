Dolores Ann Fenton, 85, of Albany, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.
She will have a family only, private funeral service due to Covid concerns.
Mrs. Fenton was born in Rochester, NY, and had lived in Albany since 1974. She was a former stewardess with Capital Airlines based out of Pittsburgh, PA. where she met the love of her life who was an air traffic controller. They raised their 5 children and spent 64 loving years together.
Mrs. Fenton is survived by her husband: Thomas M. Fenton, Albany; 5 children: Dennis Fenton, Albany, Paul Fenton (Rosa), Badalona, Spain, Catherine Swarts (Donald), Durango, CO, Karen Fenton, Albany, Patricia Callaway, Leesburg; 5 grandchildren: Michael Fenton, Matthew Fenton, Geoffrey Swarts, Erin Callaway, and Cameron Callaway; 4 great grandchildren: Gage Fenton, Wesley Fenton, Ava Fenton, Georgia Fenton; 1 sister: Jane Oplinger, (David) Annapolis, MD. and three nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Edward and Martha Neerbasch.
Those desiring may send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
