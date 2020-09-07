Don Allen Fowler, 65, of Fitzgerald, GA, formerly of Albany, GA died September 1, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6-7 at Mathews Funeral Home. Social distancing will be required.

Don was born in LaGrange, GA on October 5, 1954 to the late Carl Allen Fowler and Martha Bradshaw Fowler. He was raised in Albany, GA, graduated from Albany High School in 1972 and during the early 70's he was a drummer in the band, Sunshine Revolution.

Don was employed with Alcon Associates, owned and operated The Shoemaker Shoe Repair and was a self-employed contractor. He loved hunting, fishing, the outdoors and watching his children play sports.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Fowler Hayes. Survivors include his sister Phyllis (Pete) Heist, his sons, Dustin (Alexa Turpin) Fowler of Watkinsville, GA, Brady (Selby) Fowler of Americus, GA and Corey Fowler of Donalsonville, GA, his grandchildren, Cameron Fowler, Carson Fowler, Sarah Banks Fowler and Adley Fowler and a niece, Candace Statzer & Family of Jacksonville, FL and Brother in Law Bruce Hayes.

Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Don to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31707.

Service information

Sep 9
Visitation
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
6:00PM-7:00AM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA 31721
