Don S Moody Sr. went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2021.
His funeral services will be 3 PM, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Albany First Church of the Nazarene with
interment to follow in the Leesburg City Cemetery.
The Reverends Steve Hood, Don Hicks, Heather Scarbrough, and District Superintendent Rev. Kyle Poole
will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral
Directors and again on Sunday from 2 to 3 PM, at Albany First Church of the Nazarene.
Don was born July 1 st in Bainbridge, GA. He retired in 2007 after 32 years of service with Procter and
Gamble.
Don was a devoted family man who loved his family and church dearly. He served in many capacities at
his local church, as well as, across the Georgia District Church of the Nazarene. He served as church
board secretary, SS teacher, Bible Study Leader, in many roles and on several boards across the Georgia
District Church of the Nazarene. He served on many different mission trips working with both adult and
teen teams. He was lovingly known as the bubble gum man. He served his community serving with the
Sale City Volunteer Fire Dept. He worked with several recreation departments coaching various sports
teams. His passions included spending time with his family, grandchildren, playing golf, coaching church
sports teams, and supporting the Tennessee VOLS. He loved to travel and visit his cabin in the
mountains.
Survivors include his wife Debbie King Moody, of Leesburg, children Ray Moody (Renee) of Cairo,
Georgia, Don S. Moody Jr. (Barbara) of Leesburg, Georgia, and Amber Moody Allen (Denton) of
Nashville, TN. He had 9 grandchildren, Kimberli Deal (Matt), Logan Moody, Kristi Neal (Coleman), Galen
Rycroft, Gracie-Jo Hart, Lila Belle Moody, Aubree Allen, and Braedon Allen. He had 4 great
-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph Alexander Moody and Blanche Powe Moody, and his
brothers Ray Moody and Ira Moody. You may sign the online guest register and share your thoughts
and memories with the family of Don S Moody Sr. by visiting kimbrellstern.com. In lieu of flowers
donations may be made to the Albany First Church of the Nazarene Missions Department in honor of
Don.
