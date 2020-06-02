Leesburg, GA
Donald A. Cleesattle
 Mr. Donald Alfred Cleesattle, 74, of Leesburg died Monday June 1, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Berea, OH, his parents were Clarence Cleesattle and Bernadine Chope Cleesattle. Don grew up a Methodist but attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany. He served 4 years at Turner Field as an Airman in the Air Force and worked over 40 years in Plant Operations at Phoebe before retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Bland N. Cleesattle of Albany; two sons Donald A. Cleesattle Jr. and his wife Kim; Ken Cleesattle and his wife Holley; grandchildren Dac and Zoe Cleesattle of Albany; Marcie Lansdon and Kenley Cleesattle of Athens, AL.
