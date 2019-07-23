Donald E. "Duck" Eubanks, 87, of Bronwood, GA, died July 18, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center in Americus, GA. Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Bronwood Baptist Church. Dr. Emil Askew and Rev. Jeff Carter officiated. Interment followed in the Bronwood City Cemetery. Justin Brown, Christopher Eubanks, Chuck Botkin, Jimbo Langley, Scott Langley and Donald Brown (for TSgt Dustin Eubanks) served as active pallbearers.
Mr. Eubanks was born in Oconee, GA to the late Hyman and Lizzie Eubanks. He grew up in Albany, GA and married his wife, Emily Polk in 1953. He was employed with R.C. Cola and Pepsi-Co in Albany for many years, was co-owner of Mama's Kitchen in Dawson and was employed with the City of Dawson and the City of Bronwood. He was preceded in death by siblings, Henry, Carl, E.B., Neal, Ronald and Marvin Eubanks, Jean Williams and Mary Corbett.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Emily Polk Eubanks of Bronwood, GA, her children, Bill (Sharon) Eubanks of Smithville, GA, Dr. Ray (Alice) Eubanks of Albany, GA, Roy Eubanks of Dawson, GA, Ann (Donald) Brown of Preston, GA and Chief MSgt Michael (Celena) Eubanks of Verbena, AL, his daughter-in-law, Terry Eubanks of Tallahassee, FL, his grandchildren, Matthew Eubanks of Smithville, GA, Angela Sowell of Putney, GA, Justin (Krystal) Brown of Preston, GA, Christopher (Tabreena) Eubanks of Opp, AL, Ginger (Marcus) Money of Preston, GA, Marly Eubanks of Albany, GA, TSgt Dustin (Vanessa) Eubanks of Japan and Christina Eubanks of Albany, GA and ten great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Eubanks to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, 126 E. Furlow St., Americus, GA, 31709 or to Magnolia Manor Nursing Center, 201 S. Lee St., Americus, GA, 31709.
