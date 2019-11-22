Donald Harris
Albany, GA
Donald James Harris
Mr. Donald James Harris,60 of Warner Robins formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Navicent Health Hospital in Macon, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Derrick Mike will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, November 22, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. Harris' sister, Lisa Harris, 2732 Quail Run Drive in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

