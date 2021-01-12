Donald Herman Fore, 72, of Albany, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Albany with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Fore was born in Lee County, and had lived in Lee County and Albany all of his life. He graduated from Lee County High School in the Class of 1968. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War, serving in the Third Armored Division Germany. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany. Mr. Fore retired from Applied Industrial Technologies in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Herman Fore and Annie Belle Dudley Fore, his siblings, Frank Fore, Charles Fore, Eleanor Lawson, and Gladys Rachals.
He is survived by his wife: Paula Hewett Fore, Albany; 2 children: Jeff Dunham (Pam), Albany, Kelli Smith-Fore (Angie), Atlanta; sisters: Verna Oldham, Albany, Patricia Hicks, Taylors, SC, Sara Gilbreath, Sebring, Fl, and Ann Held.
Those desiring may send memorials to the First Baptist Church of Albany or the Anchorage.
