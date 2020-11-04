Mr. Donald K. "Donny" Powell, 66, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet with friends at the gravesite beginning at 1:30 p.m. His brother, Bishop Tommy Powell will officiate.
Born September 19, 1954, in Savannah, Donny was the son of the late Thomas L. "Jimmy" Powell and Thelma Hall Winters. He proudly served our country for 8 years in the United States Army and later served in the United States Navy where he retired after 22 years of faithful and honorable service. In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will be greatly missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Terrie Powell of Leesburg; children, Kenny Powell and his wife Michelle of Oakfield, and Beverly Boyer and her husband Chris of Hahira; brother, Bishop Tommy Powell and his wife Jessica of Farmington, MO; sister, Tammy Powell Free of Albany; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Powell family.
