Donald L. Green, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Thad Haygood and Mrs. Laurel Griffith will officiate. Mr. Green was a retired MSgt from the U.S. Air Force in 1967 after almost 21 years. He later taught history and was an assistant principal at Monroe High School, was a member Kiwanis Club, First United Methodist Church as well as the Hudson Malone Sunday School Class. Survivors include his son, Michael W. Green and his wife, Connie of TN, a sister, Beverly Lumberg of Nile, MI and a half sister, Wilma Flickenger of WI, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Polly" Strickland Green and 2 sons, Randy Green and Mark Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701 , or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 To share your thoughts with the Green family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoebe officials: Virus may be mutating; second wave is here
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- East Albany store operator fighting for profits after denial of beer license
- Saharan dust cloud poses health risks for Georgians
- Tifton nurse practitioner fired for racist Facebook post
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
- John Roberts sides with liberals on Supreme Court to block controversial Louisiana abortion law
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:
Poor ole Nancy; bless her heart. She has long since passed her expiration date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.