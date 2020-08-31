Mr. Donald Michael Stroud, 24, of Leesburg died Sunday August 30, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be held Friday 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Paul will be officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Albany GA, Mr. Stroud attended Lee County High School and he worked with Another Plumbing Company. He attended Victory Tabernacle of Albany. Mr. Stroud was an avid Skate Boarder and spent a lot of time at the Skate Park.
He was preceded in death by his mother Judy Clara Griffin.
Survivors include his Dad Donald Alvin Stroud and his wife Wendy of Cordele; two brothers Dale Stroud and Daniel Stroud both of Lee County; his step-sister Taylor Hightower; step-brother Davis Rogers and his wife Kristen; a nephew Davis Hayes Rogers; Paternal Grandparents A.B. and Carol Stroud of Leesburg; his maternal grandmother Judy Griffin of Albany.
