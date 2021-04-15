Donald R. Ovens, 69, of Albany, GA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10th at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. At the request of the deceased, he was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 22nd at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Donald R. Ovens was born July 4th, 1951 in Akron Ohio to the parents of Richard and Betty Ovens. He went to John R. Buchtel High School, in Akron Ohio and graduated in 1969. He attended college at Akron University and was a member of the TAU Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated from college in 1977 with a BS degree in SR Electrical Engineering. He moved south to Georgia and married the love of his life, Angela Tullett Ovens on May 12th, 1982. He worked at Technical Associates as a lead consultant engineer and retired after 25 years in July of 2014. He was known for his dry wit and sense of humor as he always had a joke ready for you.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Angela Ovens. He is survived by his daughter JoAnn (Griffin) Kuykendall and her husband Aaron, two grand-daughters Ainsley and Avery Grace and his brother James R. Ovens.
Mr. Ovens was an avid supporter of the humane treatment of animals. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Humane Society of the United States
Dept HACDQ100904001
1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450
Washington, D.C. 20037
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Rd.
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
