Donald Ray McGhee, 64, of Hamilton, GA, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
His funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 6-7:30 PM.
Mr. McGhee was born in Great Falls, Montana to the late Charles Henry McGhee and the late Ira Rouse McGhee. He graduated from Deerfield School in the Class of 1974. He attended Albany Junior College, now Darton, and graduated from Georgia Southern University. He then graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX. Mr. McGhee was a State Park Manager and law enforcement officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. His last assignment was at FDR State Park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and he retired in 2011 with 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Pamela Bailey McGhee, Hamilton, GA; a daughter: Hannah McGhee, Hamilton, GA; a sister: Beverly Fletcher Davis (Bill), Jacksonville, FL; nieces and a nephew.
Those desiring may send memorials to the American Heart Association at heart.org, or the Alzheimers Association, alz.org.
