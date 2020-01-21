Albany, GA
Donald Strickland, Sr.
Donald E. "Don" Strickland, Jr., 77, of Albany, GA, died January 17, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Chickasawhatchee Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Don was a native of Albany and was born on December 22, 1942 to the late Jimmie Strickland and Lucy Elizabeth Chambless Strickland. He graduated from Albany High School in 1960, received his BBA from Emory University and his J.D. Degree from the University School of Law at the University of Florida.
After graduation, Don was employed by the Southern Bell Legal Department in Atlanta. He moved back to Albany in 1972 where he was a partner in the firm of Hatcher, Cook and Strickland and eventually had a solo practice for a career spanning over fifty years. He was a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Don loved to fish and he never missed his grandchildren's many events they were involved in.
Don was preceded in death by his three year old daughter, Molly and his brothers, Jimmy Wayne, Bobby, Bill and Cecil. Survivors include his wife, Billie Strickland, his children, Bo (Molly) Strickland, Lisa (Jeff) Lanier and Julie (Matt) Fox, all of Albany, grandchildren Bradwell Lanier IV, Mac Lanier, Walker Lanier, Grey Lanier, Lila Lanier, Genevieve Lanier, Camille Fox, Matthew Fox, William Fox, Wright Strickland, Jane Strickland, and Cellie Strickland
The family will be at the residence of Lisa and Jeff Lanier, 4905 Grandview Drive, Albany, GA 31721.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Don to The Anchorage, P.O. Box 71774 Albany, GA, 31707 or to Missions c/o Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
