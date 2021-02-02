Donald W. Barthelemy, Wild Turkey, 76, of Lee County died, Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Born in Ft. Myers, FL, Mr. Barthelemy had resided in the Albany area most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of Albany High School and attended Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. He was retired from Merck and Company as a Warehouse Manager. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved airplanes. Mr. Barthelemy was an active deacon at church.
Survivors include his wife Pam Fowler Barthelemy, daughters Kimberly Barthelemy Goodson (Jeff "Bo") and Katrina Barthelemy Swift (Scott), all of Lee County, son Donald Wayne Barthelemy, Jr. (Jennifer), of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren, Chelsea Goodson Geiger, Chancee Goodson Glover, Chambliss Goodson Newsome, Chandler McGwire Goodson, and Emma Marie Barthelemy, step grandchildren Amber Lynne Doyal, Haylee Brooke Swift, great grandchildren, Marilyn Claire Geiger, Tallie Marie Glover, his brother, Dennis Barthelemy and his sister, Dianna Hayes both of Albany.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
