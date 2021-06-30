Donice King Ambrose, 80, of Albany, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 10 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Norman Denney will officiate.
Mrs. Ambrose was born in Albany to Joseph Calvin King and Julia Ines Lee King. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was her family whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby James Ambrose, whom she married in 1962.
Mrs. Ambrose is survived by her son: Keith Ambrose (Gayle), Albany; 4 grandchildren: Brian Ambrose (Hannah), Macon, GA, Jenna Ellis (Cody), Ellaville, GA, Nick Wiggins (Tish), Leesburg, GA, Jason Wiggins, Albany; 6 great grandchildren: Lan Wiggins, Drake Wiggins, Dawson Ambrose, Shiloh Wiggins, Joanah Ambrose, Pines Ellis; 1 brother: Harrell King (Judy), Cairo.
Those desiring may send memorials to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org, or to Gideons International, gideons.org.
