Donna Suzanne Griffin, 58, of Lee County, GA, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Emory University Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Rev. Bobby Harrell and guest speaker, Randall Kennedy will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Billy Smith officiating.
Donna was born in Albany, GA on December 26, 1960 to the late Douglas E. and Nannelle Miller Griffin, Sr. She lived in Albany and Leesburg all of her life. Donna graduated from Lee County High School in 1979 and attended Darton College.
Donna was employed with Lincoln Properties at the Marine Corps Logistic Base for thirty years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg and the Jimmy Brown Sunday School Class. She loved going to the Beach and loved her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas E. Griffin, Jr.
Survivors include her sister and her husband, Debbie and Brian Wetherald of Lee County, GA,
her nieces and nephews, Brandie (Josh) Hinson of Maumelle, AR, Brian (Raquel) Wetherald, Jr., Brent (Danielle) Wetherald, Dawn (Branton) Scott and Dana (Nolan) Patrick all of Lee County, GA, her great-nieces and great-nephews, Conner Scott, Ayden Hinson, Reese Wetherald and Rylie Wetherald, her fiancee, Danny Phillips of Lee County, GA and his children, Jason (Danielle) Phillips, Alecia Phillips and his grandchildren, Clayton, Charlotte, Braylee and Skyler Phillips and eleven special uncles, six special aunts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Donna to Emory Heath Care Transplant Center, Office of Gift Records 1762 Clifton Rd., Ne, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA, 30322.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.