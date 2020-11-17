Donna Harrington, 55, of Albany, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Emory St Joseph Hospital.
Memorial services were held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Moultrie Church of Christ in Moultrie, Ga. With Zach Griffin and Rev. John Harrington officiated.
Born May 8, 1965 in Dickson, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Ralph and Doris Cude of Moultrie, Georgia. Ms. Harrington was a Senior Accountant and Office Manager at Geer & Associates CPA PC for 20 years. Donna loved all types of arts and crafts and spent her spare time making potholders, plastic canvas, afghans for family and friends and as gifts. During football season she was always cheering on her beloved Troy Trojans and Tennessee Vols and never missed a Troy home game where she could meet up with past school mates. Donna was a member of the marching band while in high school and college and performed at the Smithsonian as well as marched in several bowl games, Ronald Reagan's 2nd inaugural parade and the State of Alabama inaugural parade for the governor. Ms. Harrington graduated from Troy State with a Bachelor of Music Education in 1988. She also graduated from Valdosta State with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 2000. She was a member of Tau Beta Sigma, a Tau Kappa Epsilon little sister, GSCPA, ALCPA and the Moultrie Church of Christ. Ms Harrington loved traveling but what was most important to Donna was spending time with her family.
Ms. Harrington is preceded in death by her father Ralph Basil Cude; Bryant Harrington; and brother-in-Law Tommy Lastinger; grandparents Brownie & Margaret Moore and R.D. & Edith Cude.
Survivors include her best friend and roommate (cat) Elvis, mother Doris Cude, sister, Kim Russell and husband Andy, neice Heather Lyninger and husband Zac, nephew Justine Russell and wife Meghan, great nephews Kaden Russell and Jason Russell all of Moultrie. Father and mother in law Joe and Lynn Harrington and brother-in-law Kenneth Harrington of Opelika, Al. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in multiple states.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or Albany Humane Society.
