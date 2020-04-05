Mrs. Donna June King, 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A private service will be held for burial and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Donna was a 1972 graduate of Albany High School and a 1974 graduate of Albany Technical School, where she received her degree in nursing as an LPN. She continued working in the medical field in Atlanta, Kennesaw, and Fairbanks, Alaska. She retired in 2012.
Mrs. King was a member of Central Baptist Church in Albany, GA. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, church members and watching the Atlanta Braves.
She is survived by her two sons: David Anderson (Elizabeth) of Savannah, GA and Jeffrey Anderson (Brittany) of Atlanta, GA; her two brothers: Jerry Bullington (Melinda) of Albany, GA and Victor Bullington (Claudia) of Rex, GA; five grandchildren: Autumn-Rose and Harley Anderson, and Olivia, Evan, and Caroline Anderson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ashley King, and her parents, Eugene and Helen Bullington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1618 W. 3rd Avenue, Albany, GA 31707.
