Mrs. Donna L. Dean, 60, of Leesburg, passed away January 12, 2022, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Debbie Cone officiating. Donna was born September 12, 1961, in Columbus, GA to Mr. Charles and Carolyn Luttrell. The family moved to Albany in 1971 and Donna graduated from Albany High School in 1979. She later attended Albany Junior College and went on to work for Modern Gas Company for several years. Most recently, she was employed with Delta Life Insurance Company. Donna was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and sister, who will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Luttrell, who passed away September 12, 2011. Survivors include her beloved husband of 26 years, Tommy Dean of Leesburg; two children, Jessica Wills (Joey) and Josh Burnett (Lori); step-sons, Brad Dean (Bobbie) and BJ Dean; three grandchildren, Savannah Burnett, Caydee Wills, and Aryia Wills; 5 step-grandchildren; mother, Carolyn Luttrell; and two sisters, Debbie Syfrett (Stephen) of Albany and Janice Lesley (Nathan) of Gadsden, AL. The family will visit with friends following the service. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Dean family.
