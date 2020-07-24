The family of Donna Marie Ansley mourns the death of our beloved niece, cousin and friend on July 23, 2020 at the age of 66.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, we will adhere to CDC guidelines for social separation. The Rev. Robert Kelley will officiate.
Donna grew up in Albany in her younger years and the family moved to Dallas, TX. She graduated from W. T. White High School in 1971 and then attended Baylor University. With a very strong work ethic, she was employed by Texas Instruments, and then by H & R Windows as a purchasing agent. Despite some failing health, she worked tirelessly to pursue her career. With her family and friends that provided her deep ties to Albany, she returned home. Albany always had a special abiding love. She retired from work and focused on family, with cooking and entertaining for all. Her love for cats, the Dallas Cowboys, and studying the Solar System provided her many hours of comfort. With failing health, she stayed positive and was a trooper. We are profoundly thankful to have had Donna with us for so long and we are immensely proud of the example she set for us. She lives in our hearts, minds, and spirits.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, William Dueitt, mother, Margaret Dueitt, brother, William Dueitt, Jr., and grandmother, Rose Cetchovich.
Donna is survived by her aunt: Marie Matthew; guardians: Matthew and Emily Layer; Nancy Potter, Matthew Potter and family; Carrie Ann Hicks and family; Artie Matthew and family; numerous cousins.
Donna's family also wishes to express our profound thanks to her devoted caregivers: Cassandra Fletcher, Letha Weston, and Pamela Wiggs whose professionalism and personal warmth and care made the last years of her life as comfortable as possible.
The family is at the residence of Marie Mathew, 5305 Old Dawson Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
