Ms. Donna May Hatcher, 53, of Tifton, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Mr. Andy Wells will officiate.
Ms. Hatcher was born on January 9, 1967 in Albany, GA., to Douglas and Carolyn Smith Hatcher. She had lived in Mitchell County most of her life. Ms. Hatcher graduated as Valedictorian from Westwood High School. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she earned her Associates and Bachelors' Degree and later earned her Master's Degree at Cornell University in Ithaca New York. Ms. Hatcher taught at the Middle School in Mitchell County and later began her career with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she worked as a Professor of Art for over 18 years. She enjoyed fishing and boating, but her true passion was Art. She never met a stranger and loved animals. Ms. Hatcher was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was baptized.
Survivors include her parents, Douglas and Carolyn Hatcher of Albany; brother, Benjamin Douglas Hatcher, Jr.; niece, Savannah Peyton McMickin; nephews, Benjamin Douglas Hatcher III, and William Toby Hatcher; great nephew, Rhett Aaron McMickin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
If anyone has any thoughts or stories that they would like to share about Ms. Hatcher, please feel free to email them to Mr. Andy Wells: andywells@wildcatlogistics.com.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.