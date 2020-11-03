Donna Paschal Kyser, 66, of Albany, GA died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Born in Columbus, GA, Mrs. Kyser had lived the last 29 years of her life in Albany. Over the course of her life she had many adventures in the career field ranging from a RN to an Inventory Specialist.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Kyser, Jr. Albany, GA, daughters, Sameythia Dawson (Jimmy), Hazlehurst, GA, Kimberly Gilliam (Robert), Albany, GA, and 4 grandchildren, Joshua Kyser, Cory Webb, Colby Gilliam and Katelyn Gilliam.
Family will have graveside service on November 21st at Old Shiloh Baptist Church in Shiloh GA. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.