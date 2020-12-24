Dora Christine Matkin of Cordele passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 90. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dora was born in Waelder, TX but lived most of her life in Albany before moving to Cordele to be near her daughter. She was the daughter of the late Joe Macias, Jr. and Petra Maria Garza Macias. Dora was raised in the Catholic Church but had a spiritual awakening in her 70's and became an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She began her day reading her Bible and God was first in her life above all else. She never ceased to praise Him and tell others about her relationship. She enjoyed being a part of Bible School and working in the kitchen serving the children. She enjoyed collecting recipes but never cooked. She never tired of playing cards, games and dominoes. Dora is survived by her children and their spouses, Debbie and Greg Sims of Cordele, Robin and Rusty McNeil of Thonotosassa, FL, Donna Harrell of Albany, James and Merle Ketchum of Leesburg and her baby boy whom she loved unconditionally, Donald "Tootie" Ketchum of Albany. Dora had a special connection to her granddaughter and her boyfriend, Megan Ketchum and Bill Fitzpatrick, and an unbelievable tie to her great-grandson, Cofer Garland. Her other grandchildren that she also loved dearly were Michael Ketchum, Miranda McDonald Perrett, Jessica Nascimento, Laura Garland, Carmen Sims, Jeremy Couch, Bella Ketchum, Elijah JamesKetchum, Karah Bird and Billy Ketchum; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings and their spouses, Hortensia and Herbert Ramirez and Joe Macias, III, all of Eagle Lake, Texas, Mary and Ray Faz of Poteet, TX, Patricia and Steve Hennessey of New Brauntels, TX; and her friend and caregiver, Dianne Bell. She was preceded in death by her children, Linda Christine Ketchum and Ronald Ketchum and a grandchild, Stephanie Ketchum. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA 31015 - An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
