Mrs. Dora Ann Goshay Davis, 74, peacefully went to rest at home with her family by her side on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. at ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Myron James Young will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.
Mrs. Davis leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: four sons, Troy (LeVetta), Stanley (Beverly), Alfred (Essie) and Vincent; two daughters, Vicki (Gerard), Andrea (Elliot); two nieces, Mary Ann Moore and Cynthia Martin; a nephew, Walter Martin. She has been blessed with nine grandsons: Trakenthris (deceased), Ryan, Colin, Vintrez (Tessa), Troy, Jr., Malik, Mekhi, and KaHari; four granddaughters, Bianca, Isis, Tinia and Deja; three great granddaughters, Kayse, Alessia, and Sumerlyn; and two very special god daughters, Kenesha Walton and KaMya Marshall.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
