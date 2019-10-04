Dorien Judge
Albany, GA
Dorien M. Judge
Mr. Dorien McKenzie Judge, 18 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00PM at the Greater Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street where Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard serves as pastor. Bishop Jimmy Sneed will officiate. Interment will follow in the Roselwan Meory Grdens Cemetery, 2120 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1606 West Waddell Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.