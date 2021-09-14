Doris B. Busbee, 95, of Lee County, GA, died September 14, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 Pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Bobby Marshall and Clay Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Busbee was born on December 14, 1925 in Thomas County, GA to David and Estelle Brown, one of nine children. She was raised there and graduated from Coolidge High School in 1944. She married Lester Busbee in 1948 and they moved to Albany, GA in 1949.
Mrs. Busbee worked with her husband in their family business, Busbee Floor Finishing. She was also employed with Kiddie Kastle Nursery and was a homemaker and mother. Mrs. Busbee had been an active member of Albany Gospel Chapel since 1955. She loved to cook, fish, camp, work word search puzzles and spend time with her grandchildren. In her younger years, she loved to bowl and was a member of the Midtown Bowing League. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt Lester Busbee, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Wyatt L. (Glenda) Busbee, Jr. and Becky (Raymond) DuBose all of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Scott (April) Phelps of Albany, GA, Wyatt L. (Jennifer) Busbee, III of Columbia, South America and Leslie (Chad) Miller of Lee County, GA and her great-grandchildren, Katlyn (Jaylen) Jackson, Sable Phelps and Skyler Phelps all of Albany, GA, Emma, Will and Miles Miller all of Lee County, GA and Mary Busbee and Ava Busbee both of Columbia , South America.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm Friday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Busbee to Egleston Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA, 30322 or to Albany Gospel Chapel, 2556 N. Slappey Blvd., Albany, GA, 31701.
