Leesburg, GA
Doris Murel Fore
Doris Murel Snelson Fore, 91, of Leesburg, GA died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Wallace Willis and Pastor Steve Kegley will officiate.
Mrs. Fore was born in Hillsboro, TX on October 28, 1928 and grew up in West, TX. After High School while working as a switchboard operator, during World War II, she met her husband, Jack, when she connected a telephone call to his Mother while he was stationed with the United States Air Force in Texas. After they married, they moved to Atlanta, GA where Jack was attending Georgia Tech.
They moved to Leesburg, GA and she was not only a homemaker and loving mother, she was a working part of their businesses, Jack M. Fore Oil Company and Leesburg Auto Parts. Mrs. Fore was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg and the Sunday Sisters Sunday School Class. She loved arts and crafts, was an accomplished artist and loved to crochet for people. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Fore, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Sue Fore (Raymond Edwards), Leesburg, GA, Ann Groover (Bill), Belleview, FL, Jackie Fore-Chancy (David), Unadilla, GA, Deveta Dooley (Daniel), Cumming, GA, Jack M. Fore, Jr., Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Chanta' Hatfield Howard (Jim), Sandy Springs, GA, Aperil Hatfield Sellers, Dacula, GA, Brad Hatfield, Jr. (Ashley), Dawson, GA, Lori McDonald (Robert Smith), Ocala, FL, Joe Groover (Victoria), Stafford, VA, Cal Groover, Murphy, NC, Katelyn Manresa (Julio), Summerfield, FL, Jack M. Fore, III, Bathe, NY, Greg Fore, Lee Co, GA, James Donavan Fore (Erica), Norfolk, VA, Connor Dooley, Cumming, GA, a step-grandchild, Cal Chancy (Katie) Savannah, GA, a special niece, Sharon Snelson Wilson (Dan), Logansville, GA, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Doris Murel Snelson Fore, 91, of Leesburg, GA died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Wallace Willis and Pastor Steve Kegley will officiate.
Mrs. Fore was born in Hillsboro, TX on October 28, 1928 and grew up in West, TX. After High School while working as a switchboard operator, during World War II, she met her husband, Jack, when she connected a telephone call to his Mother while he was stationed with the United States Air Force in Texas. After they married, they moved to Atlanta, GA where Jack was attending Georgia Tech.
They moved to Leesburg, GA and she was not only a homemaker and loving mother, she was a working part of their businesses, Jack M. Fore Oil Company and Leesburg Auto Parts. Mrs. Fore was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg and the Sunday Sisters Sunday School Class. She loved arts and crafts, was an accomplished artist and loved to crochet for people. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Fore, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Sue Fore (Raymond Edwards), Leesburg, GA, Ann Groover (Bill), Belleview, FL, Jackie Fore-Chancy (David), Unadilla, GA, Deveta Dooley (Daniel), Cumming, GA, Jack M. Fore, Jr., Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Chanta' Hatfield Howard (Jim), Sandy Springs, GA, Aperil Hatfield Sellers, Dacula, GA, Brad Hatfield, Jr. (Ashley), Dawson, GA, Lori McDonald (Robert Smith), Ocala, FL, Joe Groover (Victoria), Stafford, VA, Cal Groover, Murphy, NC, Katelyn Manresa (Julio), Summerfield, FL, Jack M. Fore, III, Bathe, NY, Greg Fore, Lee Co, GA, James Donavan Fore (Erica), Norfolk, VA, Connor Dooley, Cumming, GA, a step-grandchild, Cal Chancy (Katie) Savannah, GA, a special niece, Sharon Snelson Wilson (Dan), Logansville, GA, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.