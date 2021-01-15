Doris Kearce Frierson, 97, died January 15, 2021.
Mrs. Frierson was preceded in death by parents William and Martha Jane Harrell West and her two brothers and five sisters. She was preceded by her husband William Frierson. Additionally, she was preceded by her former husband, William Don Kearce, Sr., the father of her four children.
Born December 11, 1923 in Hinsonton GA, Doris graduated from Moultrie HS and became employed by the Selective Service System in 1939 as a Stenographer. She moved to Albany GA in 1950 where she raised her family. Though she loved trips to the beach or north Georgia mountains, she was a homemaker and true homebody. She was happiest creating good food for family and friends, large family gatherings, and sharing potluck with church and friends. She enjoyed walking and studying the Bible. Doris was a member of the Albany SDA church for over 61 years and served in various capacities to include Secretary-Treasurer.
One of her joys was driving a school bus for the children of Dougherty County for a number of years.
She is survived by children Jann Hatsell (Alfred) of Thomasville, Sylvia Casey (Jim) of Albany, Karen Lightfoot (Darrell) of Thomasville, and Don Kearce, Jr. (Lora) of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Jim Casey III, Alisha Jackson Pedersen, and Chris Kearce; and two great grandsons, Neil and Reid Jackson.
The family expresses loving gratitude to Phoenix SLC and Integrity Hospice of Albany.
Graveside services will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Albany, January 18, 2021 at 1:30pm through Kimbrell-Stern, officiated by Mrs. Frierson's grandnephew, Pastor Lynn Roberts.
