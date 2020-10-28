Doris Lawton Curles, 86, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her graveside funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens. Mr. Andy Lawton will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
A native of Colquitt County, Mrs. Curles had lived in Albany the past 66 years. She was retired from Coats and Clark and loved to sew, working in her flower garden and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband M. C. Lawton, and sons, Sam Lawton and Julian Lawton.
Survivors include her husband Willie Curles, Albany, children, Bobbie Jo Cox, Leesburg, Judy Goins (Donnie), Leesburg, Andy Lawton (Debbie), Leesburg, Doris Ann Musgrove (Bubba), Baker County, Russell Lawton (Vicky), Leesburg, sister, Jewell McMillian, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
