Doris Whorton Hines, 87, formerly of Albany, Georgia passed away, Monday, February 15, 2021 in Venice, FL. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rome, GA. Rev. Reginald Campbell will officiate.
Born in Rome, GA, Mrs. Hines graduated from West Rome High School and moved to Albany, GA in 1967 when her husband Billy D. Hines joined the staff of Oaklawn Chapel Funeral Home. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Micah Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her sons and their wives, Dan and Leanne Hines, Greensboro, NC and Stephen and Karrie Hines, Nokomis, FL, her granddaughter and her husband, Hilary Hines and Eric Gauvin, great-grandson, Shepherd Birch Hines-Gauvin, great-granddaughter, Billie Autumn Hines-Gauvin, niece, Kristi Whorton and nephew, Gregory Whorton.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Doris W. Hines to The Samaritans Purse/ Donor Ministries, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 or the Albany Rescue Mission, 604 N. Monroe Street, Albany, GA, 31701.
