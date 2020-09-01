Dorothy "Dolly" Ann Johnson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior September 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sherwood Baptist Church Chapel. Visitation will start at 10:00 AM in the church atrium, up until funeral hour. Lunch will be provided for all attendees at the Sherwood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall immediately after the funeral. Mr. Clay Miller will officiate. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing is encouraged.
She was born August 8, 1930 to the late Lockwood Livingstone and Ethelene Walker of Tifton, GA, but spend most of her growing up years in Atlanta.
Dolly married the late Hollis Johnson of Meigs, GA on December 17, 1950. They soon made their home in Albany, GA and lived there for 46 years. While in Albany, they attended Albany Gospel Chapel, where she played the piano and the organ. She also spent many years teaching children and adults piano lessons. She was heavily involved in AWANA, where she shared the love of Jesus with children. Her other love was Camp Hope in Dahlonega, GA where many summers were spent working and telling kids about Jesus. Everyone loved "Miss Dolly."
After moving to Blue Ridge, GA in 1999, she continued to work with AWANA and also led many ladies' Bible studies at Temple Baptist Church.
Dolly's favorite verse was Galations 2:20 "I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me. "
Dolly's survived by her children, Robert W. Johnson DMD (Teresa) of Albany; Brian Johnson (Konda) of Arnoldsville, GA, Greg Johnson (Diana) of Monroe, GA, and Ann Sanders (Steve) of Watkinsville, GA, nine grandchildren, Meigan Miller (Clint) of Gray, GA, Walker Johnson (Kayla) of Warshaw, IN, Brandon Johnson of Nashville, TN, Heather Johnson of Murfreesboro, TN, Hollan Johnson, Athens, GA, Grace Johnson, Arnoldsville, GA and Isaiah, Caleb and Elijah Sanders of Watkinsville, GA. There are also 4 great grandchildren, Nora, Julia, and Marshall Miller and Laurel Large.
Memorials may be made to Camp Hope, 7011 Pony Lake Rd., Dahlonega, GA 30533.
