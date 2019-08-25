Dorothy Bozeman
Albany, GA
Dorothy Bozeman
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Dorothy Miller Bozeman. She was 78 years old and lived in Albany, GA. Funeral Services will be held at Whiddon Shiver Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:30 pm - 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Bozeman was born on January 2, 1941 to the late Leonard Miller & Margaret Beatty Miller in Boston, GA. She married Elery Bozeman who preceded her in death in 2009. They were married for over 25 years. She worked as a Seamstress for Joan Art Mills and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She loved planting flowers, and flower gardens, she loved animals, spending lots of time with family and traveling. She will be truly missed. Survivors include: her daughter, Barbara Melvin Byrd of Albany, GA, granddaughter, Heather Byrd Wise (Scott) of Bogalusa, LA, great-grandson, Bradley Wise of Bogalusa, LA, a sister, Frances Miller Gay of Thomasville, GA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by, her parents Leonard & Margaret Miller, husband, Elery Bozeman, and two brothers, Harvey Miller and Roy Miller. Guests may sign the online register at www.whiddonshiverfuneralhome.com

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.