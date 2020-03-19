Dorothy Brown

Dorothy Emma Brown
Dorothy "Dot" Dean Howard Brown, 79, `of Albany, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Dr. William "Butch" Knight will officiate.
Dot was born May 12, 1940 in Marion, Virginia to the late Sue Emma Huskins Howard and Charles Dean Howard. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jim, and her sisters, Helen and Charlotte. Dot grew up in Wadesboro, NC where she graduated from Wadesboro High School in 1958. She attended Wake Forest University's Baptist Medical School where she studied nursing. Upon graduation, she decided to follow in her brother's footsteps and serve her country by joining the United States Air Force. In 1968, a transfer to Turner Air Force Base brought Dot to Albany where she lived until her death. Shortly after moving to Albany, she met Joe Freeland Brown at Radium Springs Country Club, and married shortly after in 1969. They welcomed their son, Joseph Dean Brown in 1971 and their daughter, Edith Suzanne Brown Klein in 1974. Then in 2004, their granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Carter was born. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Albany for over 40 years. Her faith God in was very important and exemplified throughout her life. Dot was an avid reader and loved movies. She had a passion for nursing and helping others, as she was employed with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for 38 years. A few of her favorite things were the 23rd Psalm, Amazing Grace, chocolate cake, the mountains, and good Italian food. Some of the most important lessons she learned and lived throughout her life were...Treat others as you would like to be treated...Be
fair in all you do...Be
honest...Whatever you do, give it your all... Enjoy life...Have fun...Always give love, it will come back to you again and again...Don't worry about things you can't do anything about. The way she lived these lessons are the biggest blessing to her family and will always be treasured.
Dot is survived by her son, Joseph "Dean" Brown (Emily), daughter, Edith Suzanne Brown Klein "Suzy" (Brian) both of Albany, as well as her granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Carter of Macon, Ga., and her loving caregiver, Brenda Breedlove, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Mended Hearts Inc. 1500 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
