Dorothy Edmunds

Albany, GA
Dorothy W. Edmunds
Dorothy Widner Edmunds, 78, of Albany died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Her family will have a private service in Colquitt, GA.
A native of Colquitt, Mrs. Edmunds had lived in Albany most of her life. She was at District Manager with Avon and a member of Raleigh White Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Edmunds.
Survivors include her children, Chris Edmunds (Denise), Albany, Mike Edmunds (Holly), Leesburg; sister, Eloise Parkins, Colquitt; brother, Freddie Widner, Cordele; grandchildren, Wesley Edmunds, Brandon Edmunds, Kyle Edmunds (Courtney), Alan Edmunds, Jake Edmunds, step grandchildren, Wesley Odum, Blake Odum (Sarah), great grandchildren, Noah Odum and Harley Odum.
Those desiring please make memorials to Alzheimer's Outreach Center, 307 Flint Ave, Albany, GA 31701.
