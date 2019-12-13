Dorothy Eppley
Albany, GA
Dorothy Jean Eppley (Marshall)
Dorothy Jean Marshall Eppley, 85, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate.
Born in Panama City, FL, Mrs. Eppley had resided in Albany, GA since 1963. She was an X-ray technician at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Marshall and Isabelle Daniels Marshall, a son, Michael Eppley, and her husband, Perley Eugene Eppley, Sr..
Survivors include a son, Perley E. Eppley, Jr. and his wife Susie, Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Perley "Lee" Eppley. III, Leesburg, GA, Danielle Dowdy, Leesburg, GA, Melody Rafferty, Jacksonville, FL, Jackson Eppley, Nashville, TN Marshall Eppley, Birmingham, AL, great-grandchildren, Reed. Paxton, London, Haddock, Ellis, Lawson, Beckham, Whit, Letty and a sister, Daisy Marshall Powell, Panama City, FL.
The family will receive friends following the services at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Dorothy Jean Marshall Eppley to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

