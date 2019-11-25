Dorothy Hall

Dorothy Davenport Hall, 101 of Coleman, GA passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the New Hope Cemetery near Coleman, GA with Rev. Jeff Hines of Ft. Gaines and Coleman Baptist Churches and Dr. Phil Thomas of Shiloh Baptist Church officiating.
Mrs. Hall was born on May 29, 1918 in Richland, GA the daughter of the late Willie Gray and Florence Callahan Davenport. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church and previously taught Sunday School for 35 years at the Coleman Baptist Church. She was retired from American Buildings in Eufaula, AL where she worked in Accounts Payable for 18 years. After retirement she was City Clerk for Coleman and also served on the DFAC Board for many years.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Patsy Hall Andrae of Ft. Gaines and Peggy Claudette Hall (Harold) Carter of Coleman, a son, John Newman (Eunice) Hall of Coleman, grandchildren, Raymond Robert (Christine) Andrae, Jr. of Colleyville, TX, Gary Alan (Melissa) Andrae of Grapevine, TX, Brad (Judith) Carter of Cuthbert, GA, Todd (Ginger) Carter of Coleman, GA, Curtis (Angela) Hall of Arlington, TX and Cynthia Fincher of Shellman, GA, a step-grandson, Charles (Shelley) Ferguson of Tallahassee, FL and great grandchildren, Justin Robert (Emileigh) Andrae of Monroe, LA, Alan Ryan Andrae of Dallas, TX, Amy Andrae (Zach) Pizzey of Irving, TX, Nathaniel Hall of Arlinton, TX, Bella Hall of Arlington, TX, Ellie Hall of Arlington, TX, Carmen Carter of Coleman, GA, Jorja Carter of Cuthbert, GA and J. D. Fincher of Coleman, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charlie Claude Hall, 6 siblings, Clare Davenport, Olin Davenport, Prentiss Davenport, Myrtic Richardson, Alice Devlin and June Schorr, son-in-law, Raymond Robert Andrae, Sr., grandson, Jarrod Robert Andrae, step-son, William Hall, step-daughter, Edna Hall Ferguson, step-grandsons, Tim Ferguson, Mike Ferguson and step-granddaugter, Nancy Hall Bell
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Coleman Cemetery Fund in care of Cindy Fincher at 3501 Pearl St. Shellman, GA 39886 or to the Ellen Crozier Music Scholarship Fund (which benefits Andrew College) in care of Shiloh Baptist Church at 1974 Cottonhill Rd. Ft. Gaines, GA 39851.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
